ATLANTA (CBS46) Residents searching for work in metro Atlanta just got some good news from the Georgia Department of Labor.
Georgia Department of Labor officials said Atlanta’s employment sector posted continued to grow in June.
According to preliminary numbers, Atlanta’s unemployment claims fell in June across the metro area.
Metro Atlanta ended June with 2.84 million jobs. Jobs in the area climbed by 53, 500, compared to a year ago.
“June was a very strong month for Georgia,” State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said. “A number of local communities set records as the state added more than 20,000 jobs. Plus, we continued to add to our labor force and see the number of unemployment claims fall. Our local communities continue to prosper.”
The unemployment rate for Atlanta in June stood at 3.7%; a year ago the rate was 4.2%
In addition. the number of unemployment claims went down in June by about 8%.
