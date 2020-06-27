ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The city of Atlanta as well as several other Fulton County communities have issued a boil water advisory out of an abundance of caution following a water main break.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made an announcement on Twitter, saying the city is aware of the problems and crews are working to repair the issue.
There has been a large water main break in the city of Atlanta. We are aware of problems throughout the city and crews are working to repair the issue. For those who still have service, a boil water advisory is in effect.— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) June 27, 2020
Atlanta Watershed told CBS46 News that they are investigating a large, 36-inch water main break at Ferst Drive NW and Hemphill Avenue NW, which interrupted service at the Hemphill Electric Pumping Station. Atlanta Watershed said they are assessing the impacted area and system pressures.
Impacted areas that may have experienced low or no water pressure include those south of 17th St. NW and West of East Lake Drive SE.
Wasn’t expecting to see this water main break (?) at @GeorgiaTech today.... what happened? pic.twitter.com/IFX4EzIciO— Laura (Mast) Stoy (@almost_dr_mast) June 27, 2020
A 9 p.m. update from the Department of Watershed Management added the cities of South Fulton, Union City, Fairburn, and Chattahoochee Hills. There was no impact to water service at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The boil water advisory will remain in place until DWM is cleared to lift the advisory following sampling protocols.
BOIL WATER ADVISORY STILL IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF THE CITY OF ATLANTA AND THE CITIES OF SOUTH FULTON, UNION CITY, FAIRBURN, AND CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLSAttached is a map of the impacted service area.Link: https://t.co/1rhHV6VVLT pic.twitter.com/6QptIUHvc2— Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) June 28, 2020
WHAT TO DO
Water should be boiled for one minute past a rolling boil. Infants, the elderly and those with immune deficiencies should be particularly cautious. Do not drink water from public water fountains in the impacted area.
The City of Atlanta is under a Boil Water Advisory. Here are some Do’s and Don’ts on what to do during a BWA. pic.twitter.com/Gvhx8de2gj— ATL Emergency Prep (@ATLPreparedness) June 27, 2020
Stay tuned to CBS46 News for updates.
