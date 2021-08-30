ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police have shutdown Marietta Street between North Avenue and Ivan Allen Boulevard for a shooting investigation.
Atlanta police responded to a person shot call at the location shortly after 5 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived they found 1-person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Grady Hospital, condition unknown. The heavily traveled area is closed to traffic while police conduct their investigation. Morning motorists should seek alternate routes.
