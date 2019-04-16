ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- A piece of architecture in Atlanta that bears a striking resemblance to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris now flies the French flag, a message to our French friends the day after the tragic fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral.
A 12-by-18-foot French flag is on display at the Millennium Gate Museum.
Fire destroyed Notre Dame's spire and roof. According to the cathedral's heritage director, only one piece of architecture inside the sacred building was damaged. The spire hit the high altar when it crashed down in flames.
