ATLANTA (CBS46) — On this first day of Black History Month, CBS46 is featuring two Atlanta siblings who created a fashionable way for you to celebrate every day of the year.
Kim and Keyondra Lockett are sisters as well as the beauty and brains behind the clothing brand Jolie Noire, which means pretty black in French. The Lockett's built their brand to represent all shades and sizes of black women and men. The dynamic duo call Atlanta home and they've spent almost three years building their Jolie Noire brand.
"We saw that there were illustration tee's out there that may have had one black person on it. Like out of maybe 10, there was one black one and then the size range just wasn't there so we looked high and low for something like that in other spaces and couldn't find it there either. So, we decided to create what we didn't see," Kim Lockett said.
"They have a special message, whether it's through typography or a graphic, the message is that black women are beautiful from the lightest to the darkest, we are beautiful,” explains Keyondra.
The images and messages on Jolie Noire clothing attracted the attention of mega retailer, Target.
"Actually, Target reached out to us. At first we didn't believe it, we're like, 'Is this spam? It's not real, is this for real?'" Kim said.
Shoppers can now find Jolie Noire sweatshirts, joggers an T-shirts on Target store shelves in metro Atlanta for Black History Month.
"It just shows you that having a major brand behind you pulls everybody in and we're grateful for it," Keyondra added.
Jolie Noire was designed to be inclusive, not exclusive.
"We want to be just as included as an Audrey Hepburn on a T-shirt or a Marilyn Monroe on a T-shirt. We want to wear and understand the importance of blackness and know and normalize that black beauty is true beauty as well,” said Kim.
You can find the Jolie Noire clothing line right now at Target stores all across Georgia, and the Lockett sisters promise more designs are coming.
