Police have said the suspect’s motivation behind the Atlanta spa shootings was due to a potential sex addiction. But activists and experts say it’s not a coincidence that six of the eight victims were Asian women.
“Sorry, it’s kind of a sensitive subject,” said Kimberly Do, as she wiped away tears from her eyes.
First generation American, Kimberly Do, was overcome with emotion during our interview following the Atlanta spa shootings.
“It kind of hit really close to home,” Do added.
Do, a local college student, is Vietnamese. She’s no stranger to racism.
“I’ve always gotten, kind of throughout my life, certain gestures, like eye pulling, or the Ching Chong, or ling-ling type of thing,” Do added.
But on top of that, Asian and Asian American women are all too familiar with misogyny and stereotypes…especially since the pandemic started.
"When I’m wearing a mask, I had someone ask, “Hey are you going to give me the virus?” said Atlanta resident, Amanda Pham, of Asian descent.
“There’s a huge fetishization, this huge stereotype, put upon Asian women, specifically, about their subordination, or how they’re subservient,” added Do. “It’s truly disgusting, and you know, we’re humans, I am an Asian woman, I am a human, I am a person, I am not a prize to be won.”
Many Asian American women work in service industries like beauty salons. Thanks to unemployment and xenophobia, Asian American businesses have been hit especially hard during the pandemic.
“Ever since the pandemic, I knew that hate crimes would eventually escalate, and that was what I always feared, because not only did my mom own a nail salon, but my family worked with her,” Do said. “The fact that this stereotype can lead to something physical is terrifying.”
Do said this type of violence is bound to repeat itself as long as Asian women are overlooked.
