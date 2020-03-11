ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta St. Patrick's Day Parade was cancelled Wednesday afternoon due to growing concerns of COVID-19.
Jessica Houghton, President of the Irish Network Atlanta said in a statement:
Out of an abundance of caution, the Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade is cancelling this year’s event due to the growing concerns about the COVID – 19 virus. The health and safety of our participants, volunteers and attendees are of the utmost importance to us and we felt this was the only responsible action we could have taken. We hope this mitigation measure will help keep metro Atlanta residents safe.
The well-known parade was set for March 14 at Noon in Midtown Atlanta.
