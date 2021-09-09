Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting around 11 p.m. Wednesday at a food mart on Campbellton Road near Avon Avenue and Lee Street.
According to the incident report, a patrol officer was flagged down by a man who said his passenger, Jyricus Raines, had been shot in the face by a store clerk.
Raines told police that he was gambling inside the store and won $800. Raines claimed the store clerk refused to give him the full amount and that he became upset and began to knock items over in the store and began arguing with the clerk.
Raines said that as he was about to leave, the clerk came from behind the counter and fired a shot, which grazed Raines' chin.
Raines was transported to Grady Trauma.
It is not known if the store clerk has been arrested.
