ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Twenty-seven students were recently awarded scholarships to Harvard University’s residential summer program.
The students received the scholarships during a surprise reveal at the Celebration of Scholarship and Culture event hosted by the Harvard Debate Council Diversity Project.
“The students we selected were surprised with the news of their acceptance and were rewarded with scholarship money from several sponsors to attend Harvard Debate Council’s residential summer program at Harvard College,” Executive Director of the Harvard Debate Council, Brandon Fleming said in a press release.
The students thought they were being interviewed for admission but were surprised with news of their acceptance and scholarship.
They will study debate at Harvard, experience residential life and learn from accomplished debate professors and coaches.
“No other activity [outside of academic debate] imbues young people with a skill set that will train them to be effective students, communicators and citizens, Head Coach of Debate at Harvard University, Tripp Rebrovic, Ph.D., said in a press release.
“Debate combines competition with advocacy, making it rewarding and worthwhile for even the most reluctant students to learn to research, read, speak and write successfully,” he said.
The Harvard Diversity Project is a subsidiary of the Harvard Debate Council at Harvard College in Cambridge, Mass. It is a nationally acclaimed pipeline program that recruits highly-motivated African-American youth in Metro Atlanta to train and matriculate into a prestigious summer residency at Harvard College.
This year’s recipients are:
Roland Foster III, Jaala Hudson, Naima Johnson, Allana Walker, Braxton Broady, Turner Davis, Chloe Evans, Christian Flournoy, Isaiah Hicks, Nigel Savage, Myla Somersali, Chloe Woods, Jenesis Bronner, Kiona Colclough, Ekeminiobong Johnson, Jordan Lawrence, Denzil Mathis, Erin Minley, Meah Poret, Courtney Suber, Ramaya Thomas, Kendrick Warren, Jalil Cooper, Alexis Ihezue, Oluwatito Omoteso, Xavier Peterson and Madison Webb.
