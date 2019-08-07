ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The first week of school is off to an unconventional start for students of a brand-new charter school in Atlanta’s West End community.
The Harriet Tubman School of Science and Technology was supposed to open its doors for the first time on Monday, but that didn’t happen. When the school failed to receive its occupancy certificate from the City of Atlanta, the founder learned the staff could not hold classes in the building.
As a result, teachers walked students in the rain Monday to a nearby museum which agreed to temporarily house the students.
The City of Atlanta says the school is too dangerous for students. However, the school’s founder, Kamaria Finch, told CBS46 News the school was deemed safe by the state of Georgia which approved its charter.
Rita Daniels, the great, great niece of the school’s namesake Harriet Tubman, says she’s outraged the city denied the school its occupancy permit.
“My great-great aunt Harriet Tubman was deprived education, and this is exactly what they are doing to these children now today in the 21st century. That is not right.”
CBS46 has learned the city will send an inspector to the school Wednesday morning. Return to www.cbs46.com for updates.
