DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) Family and friends are mourning the loss of Willie Mae Hardy, a Decatur resident who passed away Wednesday night at age 111.
She was one of the state's oldest living residents, being born in 1908 in Junction City, Georgia.
She was the oldest of seven children and had seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 30 great, great grandchildren and four great-great-great grand children.
Hardy worked as a housekeeper for more than 60 years and was an active member of her church.
No word on a cause of death.
