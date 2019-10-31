ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The next time you’re at the Woodruff Arts Center, see if you can find its “Tiny Door.”
The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra received its own unique door in celebration of its 75th anniversary. The door – which is just 7 inches tall – is part of a public art movement with doors in neighborhoods that reflect Atlanta landmarks.
The orchestra’s “Tiny Door” features eccentric black-and-white piano keys with a bright blue door and music note door handle. The art was created by Tiny Doors ATL founder Karen Anderson Singer. She launched the project five years ago and recently installed the latest door in the historic Little Five Points neighborhood, bringing the number of “Tiny Doors” to 18.
Tammy Hawk, vice president of marketing and communications for the Orchestra, said receiving the door is an honor.
"Collaborating with some of Atlanta's many innovative artists like Karen Anderson Singer is a wonderful way to commemorate this historic season,” she said.
Each door has its own unique design that captures a neighborhood’s spirit and history.
