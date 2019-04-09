ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Classical music has a diversity problem.
According to the League of American Orchestras, less than two percent of orchestral musicians in the U.S. are African American, and less than three percent are Latino.
For the past 25 years, the Talent Development Program has been shaking up the look of Atlanta's classical music scene by nurturing young musicians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.