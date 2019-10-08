ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a man who failed to return back to an Atlanta transitional facility.
Michael Bettes, 50, a resident at the Atlanta Transitional Center, did not return after leaving his place of employment in Forest Park.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.
Bettes stands about 6'3" tall and weighs around 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911.
