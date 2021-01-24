Atlanta Technical College (ATC) will honor the life and legacy of long-time board member and financial donor Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron at 10 a.m. Monday.
Aaron, who has a building named in his honor on ATC’s campus, was a guiding force for nearly 25 years, supporting the college’s various need-based programs and financial scholarships for students. ATC will lower flags to half-staff, share remarks and reflections of Aaron’s life and hold a moment of silence on campus for students, faculty and staff.
“Mr. Aaron’s presence and commitment will forever be recognized at ATC as his years of service and philanthropy has helped propel our college, our students, and our ultimate success,” President of ATC, Dr. Victoria Seals said.
“While our Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron Academic Complex bears his name, our students, faculty, staff are current reflections of his heartfelt dedication to this community, educational advancement, and economic mobility. To stand in Mr. Aaron’s presence was always an honor. To know his heart was a privilege. And to share his story and honor his legacy is now our commitment," Seals said.
The baseball legend died Friday at the age of 86. A visitation will be held on Tuesday. He will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Friendship Baptist Church.
CBS46 is told former President Bill Clinton will be in attendance.
