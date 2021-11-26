ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An Atlanta teen is fighting for his life in a Florida hospital after he was shot in the head while playing with a loaded gun.
Titonaro Person was looking forward to taking his children to a car show in Orlando last weekend. However, they never got the chance to enjoy their vacation. would give anything to trade places with his 14-year-old son Jaden.
“It’s kind of hard on all of us right now,” Person. “To see your child in a situation like this, come on.”
Last Saturday, Person's son, 14-year-old Jaden, and his teen brother found their adult sister’s gun tucked away in her luggage. Person said the boys were taking pictures with the gun when it went off, striking Jaden in the head.
“The bullet goes through his brain, through the back of his skull and come out his ear,” Person said.
Jaden’s been in a medically induced coma for nearly a week, but his dad says he’s slowly making progress.
“The doctors are like you must have some great grandparents that’s praying for this child because the type of injury that he sustained, they haven’t seen people make it out of,” he said.
Person’s message to gun owners:
“You have to lock those guns up,” he pleaded. “You have to do something with them, especially when you have kids around because I don’t want this tragedy to happen to anyone.”
Person said investigators ruled the shooting an accident. No charges are expected. The family has setup a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.
