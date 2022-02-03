ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Math and science aren’t usually kids’ favorite courses in school, but an Atlanta teenager decided to change that narrative by giving it "a little swag."
Temple Lester is 14 and she loves science, engineering, technology, and math so much that the self-professed nerd created a "swag box" that she takes to schools and nonprofits to teach around the country.
CBS46's Rodney Harris and Karyn Greer did a little experiment with Temple that even wowed them.
"The STEM Swag Box is the coolest science kit ever. It gives access to science in their own homes." Lester said. "My favorite part of the box is the photo of me on the back that lets little girls who looks like me know I can be her inspiration."
You can see Temple next week on Nicole Dean.
She was also chosen as one of Time Magazines "Top 50 Kids of the Year".
You can get your own Swag Box via her Instagram or YouTube.
