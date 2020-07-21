Atlanta teenager accepted to prestigious school for classical clarinet

ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- A local high school junior and budding musician was accepted into the world-renowned Interlochen Center for the Arts to study classical clarinet.
It’s extremely difficult to get into, and for many, just as tough to cover the cost. But the Atlanta-metro community is stepping up to help.
Sixteen-year-old Kevin Belcher, a junior at Maynard Jackson High School in Atlanta, has been playing the clarinet since middle school.
“I just love making music,” Belcher said. “It opened so many doors for me.”
He was told from the start he would have to work extremely hard to get where he wants to go.
“I tried to prepare him, that when you take auditions you’re going to get a lot of no's,” said his former teacher, Tara Byrdsong.
And he did get a lot of no’s. He almost didn’t audition for the Interlochen Center for The Arts because of that, and because of the $66,000 a year price tag.
But his former teacher encouraged him to apply anyway.
“I said, look, you audition, and we’ll figure out the cost later,” added Byrdsong
This time, he got a yes.
“He is very talented and he is very driven,” Byrdsong said.
He was accepted to the prestigious school to study classical clarinet.
“Interlochen Arts Academy is one of the best arts boarding schools in the country,” said Belcher.
Byrdsong said he’s held strong in pursuit of his dreams despite many obstacles in his way.
“I think that all students deserve to have the opportunity to pursue their dreams, and if he wants to be a professional classical clarinetist, then I think it’s important to use whatever tools I have to ensure he’s able to obtain that goal,” said Byrdsong.
Belcher added, “The entire country is going through a lot, so if I can spread a little positivity and show people in my neighborhood that there is hope, and there are things to look forward to, then I should do that,”
Family, friends, and community members have already helped him raise some of the money. Major contributors include Marci Gurnow of the Atlanta Symphony, First Presbyterian Church Atlanta, Belcher’s clarinet idol, Anthony Mcgill, and renowned Composer, Omar Thomas.
“I did not know that it would get this much attention and that people would invest in me,” Belcher said. “It’s so good to know that people are out there that really care about my goals.”
Now Belcher is well on his way to getting the opportunity to be among talented and like-minded student musicians like himself.
Belcher was also offered a full tuition scholarship by Ransom Wilson to attend the virtual summer camp of Idyllwild Arts Academy in California. He will study with the likes of Amanda Waller and David Schifrin, heavy hitters in the classical music scene.
A local photographer also got him new head shots.
All of the proceeds raised will go towards his tuition, room, board, uniform, and supplies needed in order to attend this prestigious academy for two years.
You can view his Amazon wish list.
