ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The city is testing its first-ever pop-up bike lane in an effort to improve Atlanta’s bike-lane network.
The temporary lane, located in the westbound lane of 10th Street between Myrtle and Juniper streets, opened Saturday and will remain open for one week, giving city workers a chance to gather traffic data to determine if it makes sense to install a permanent bike lane there.
The lane connects the ends of two other bike lanes. The trial is part of the city’s “Action Plan for Safer Streets.”
Kim Cobb, a Georgia Tech professor who rides this stretch daily on a bicycle, was thrilled to commute to work on the protected bike path Monday morning.
“I’ll be biking it every single day this week and smiling all the way,” Cobb said.
She anticipates car drivers won’t be thrilled about the pop-up bike lane, especially since they’re losing a lane of travel because of it. She hopes the end result for the city will be worth the growing pains.
“If this city is to have a future where we’re not parked in gridlock in Midtown every day, this is the kind of thing we’re going to have to move to,” she said.
City leaders say their goal is to triple Atlanta’s on-street protected bike network in the next couple of years while making safety improvements to more than 20 miles of streets.
