ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Metro Atlanta is testing new voting machines ahead of next year's primary Presidential election.
Georgia’s new machines are similar to the machines we currently use to vote in some ways. You will still use a touchscreen that displays the questions on the ballot.
But, instead of storing the vote on a memory card, the new process prints out a piece of paper with a QR code and a text summary of your completed ballot.
You will then be able to physically review your choices. Then the ballot goes into a scanner and your vote will then be cast.
The paper ballots will be sealed and locked, then taken to the county’s elections office and kept in a safe that is under video surveillance.
Georgia spent more than $170 million on 30,000 new voting machines this year.
Newly-elected Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says it’s important for Georgia voters to trust the system, adding it was time to replace the old with the new.
Raffensperger said in a statement:
It was time to update the machines. I think people will be really excited about it now [that we] have paper ballots. That ballot will drop into the box and [will be] securely counted. You will know your vote counted. That’s my job as Secretary of State – to make sure we get it right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.