Atlanta officials are taking action to help educators within the city find affordable housing.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the Invest Atlanta Board of Directors approved construction of Teachers Village-Atlanta.
The new area will consist of a mixed-use development with housing marketed to teachers who work in the city of Atlanta.
To help fund portions of the project, Invest Atlanta’s board approved a $4 million Tax Allocation District grant and a $26.36 million tax-exempt bond.
The 438-unit project will be developed by RBH Group, LLC, and 229 of the affordable units will be marketed to teacher, educators, and other school employees in the city of Atlanta.
According to city officials, RBH Group designed a similar project for educators in Newark, NJ.
“Improving education pathways to help ensure all Atlantans can be successful is a pillar of our Administration’s One Atlanta Economic Mobility Plan,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “When teachers live near their schools, they become part of the community and play a greater role in the lives of their students. I am very pleased to see the city of Atlanta and our partners come together in support of this development so that more Atlanta teachers can afford to live in our city near the communities they serve.”
Among the affordable units marketed to teachers:
- 40 percent will be rented to tenants earning no more than 60 percent of the area median income.
- 20 percent of the units will be rented to tenants earning no more than 80 percent of the area median income.
- The remaining units will be rented at market rates.
“We are thrilled that Invest Atlanta has approved the public financing for our Teachers Village-Atlanta project,” said Founder and CEO of RBH Group, Ron Beit. “The project will bring jobs, a combination of affordable, workforce, and market rate housing, and the social benefits of our new, innovative intergenerational living concept to downtown Atlanta.”
Also included in the project is a 31-story, 400,000-square-foot development that will have 216 units of senior housing, including studio units for memory care and assisted living and units for independent living.
The development will also feature 25,752 square feet of retail, 3,000 square feet of amenity space including classrooms, laundry, gym and lounge spaces and a 3,000-square-foot private rooftop area for residents.
"To make Atlanta a more equitable city, we need to not only increase high-quality affordable housing but also make sure teachers and other professionals who serve the community have access to it,” said Dr. Eloisa Klementich, President and CEO of Invest Atlanta.
“The Teachers Village will create an attractive living option in a desirable area for teachers who wish to be in the city near their workplace and transit systems. It also provides a way for us to attract more good teachers to Atlanta who wish to live in this unique, supportive community."
For more information on the project, please click here.
