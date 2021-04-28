ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – New streetlights are coming to areas of Atlanta that are prone to high rates of traffic crashes and crime.
The “One Atlanta—Light Up the Night” initiative aims to increase the city’s streetlight footprint by 10,000 lights.
“Streetlights are proven to help prevent both crime and traffic crashes. The addition of thousands of lights on our streets will continue our priority to keep our communities safe,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said. "This is not only an investment in Atlanta’s infrastructure—this is an investment in public safety.”
The plan follows a six-month streetlight inventory and assessment conducted by the City of Atlanta’s Department of Transportation (ATLDOT) and a team of industrial engineering students at Georgia Tech. As part of the inventory, the team has evaluated the city’s existing streetlight footprint and identified where additional streetlights are most needed based on crime rates, crash rates and existing lighting coverage.
The joint team estimates that crime could decrease as much as 20 percent in neighborhoods targeted through streetlight intervention.
While streets in every corner of the city will receive additional lighting as part of the initiative, the study revealed a historic underinvestment in streetlights in the Southwest Atlanta. Bottoms says this initiative seeks to redress that disparity.
The improved visibility supports the city’s Vision Zero efforts to eliminate serious traffic crashes and deaths on Atlanta streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.