ATLANTA (CBS46) – The City of Atlanta has been allocated nearly $171 million in American Rescue Plan funds, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Thursday.
“The City’s allocation of American Rescue Plan funds will be used to address our most pressing needs, including significant investments in public safety and rental assistance for our residents,” Bottoms said. “Thank you to the Biden Administration for prioritizing the needs of communities across America.”
The mayor has requested the allocation of $5,000,000 in community-based violence intervention programs, as well as $2,500,000 to support the purchase of additional cameras and license plate readers to enhance the city’s Video Integration Center.
The city hopes the funds will help reach the following goals:
• Continuing core city Services
• Responding to the continued COVID-19 pandemic
• Investing to address the economic impact of COVID-19 on the community
The administration is in the process of finalizing the allocations and working with the Atlanta City Council to approve them.
In addition to the ARP Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, additional one-time funding will be invested to support response and recovery from COVID-19.
