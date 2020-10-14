ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Major college sporting events including the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Regional will be taking place in Atlanta.
The Atlanta Sports Council (ASC) announced Wednesday that the city also won the bid to host the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 at State Farm Arena in 2025.
“We are thrilled to work with the NCAA and the city of Atlanta again to bring the Men’s Division I Regional Basketball games back in 2025,” said Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council.
The ASC plans to oversee the execution of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Regional under the organization’s Championship Hosting Division which has been utilized for the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, Super Bowl LIII and the 2020 NCAA Men’s Final Four.
“After the unfortunate cancellation of this year’s Final Four, we are thrilled to bring a key part of the NCAA Tournament back to metro Atlanta. We are thankful for our partners at the Atlanta Visitors Convention Bureau, Georgia Tech and State Farm Arena for assisting us in creating another successful bid to bring a premier sporting event here,” said Corso.
In 2018, Atlanta hosted the Division I Regional. This year the city was set to host its fourth NCAA Men’s Final Four, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event would have been the first basketball game at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
