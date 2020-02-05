ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- City officials say there are a host of changes that will be implemented in the Spring regarding e-scooter use in Atlanta.
"Re-think the way we're issuing permits,” said Chief Bicycle Officer for Atlanta, Cary Bearn. “One is to improve compliance with those permits, the other is to encourage and incentivize operators to do better on their end."
Currently there are five e-scooter operators in Atlanta. With the new changes, some of those companies will have to go.
"Right now we're saying two to three. Once it changes there is going to be no grandfathering it in," said Bearn.
Lime, Lyft, Bolt, Gotcha and Jump E-bikes have all left the city since the 9 p.m. e-scooter curfew, with many citing profitability problems in Atlanta.
"We talk to the companies frequently on what their experiences in Atlanta are and one of the big things that they've cited is the competition," said Bearn.
The city surveyed more than 2,600 Atlanta residents. Over 80 percent want e-scooters to remain a transportation option in the city.
Councilmember Amir Farokhi's office said since November their office has seen a huge reduction of complaints because of the reduction in e-scooter companies.
Officials hope these changes will further improve safety and keep the e-scooters in the city.
"Improving the streets and improving them for all people using bikes, using scooters or walking."
The 9 p.m. curfew will stay, but stricter parking areas for e-scooters will be in place.
