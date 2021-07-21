ATLANTA (CBS46) — The federal government is stepping in to help the city of Atlanta fight back against a surge in violent crime.
The White House announced Wednesday it will provide the city almost $170 million from the American Rescue Plan. That plan, according to the White House, provides communities across the country with resources to "combat the epidemic of gun violence and gun crime."
The White House says the funds can be used in several different ways to address the crime issues:
- Hiring more police officers
- Investing in summer programs and job opportunities
- Other measures proven to reduce crime
Fulton County as a whole will receive $206 million, while the state government in Georgia will receive an additional $4.8 billion.
As part of the plan, the White House says Atlanta will take part in what's being called a 'Community Violence Intervention' collaborative with 15 other jurisdictions nationwide. The program will "help [the jurisdictions] invest in proven, evidence-based, community-based strategies to reduce violent crime," according to the White House.
