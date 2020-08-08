ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta police secured an arrest warrant Sunday for a man wanted after a two-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head on Delray Drive NW Saturday morning.
Dontavious Wells, 31 was taken into custody and charged with reckless conduct, theft by receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and cruelty to children in the second degree. Wells also has a previous battery-domestic violence charge.
According to an Atlanta police spokesperson, officers responded to a child shot call in the 2800 block of Delray Drive NW around 10 a.m Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a two-year-old boy who had sustained a single gunshot wound to the head. The child was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
The preliminary investigation indicates the gunshot wound appeared to be accidentally self-inflicted. Detectives on scene detained multiple persons as they further investigate as to how the incident occurred. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.