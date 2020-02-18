ATLANTA -- Opening statements began Tuesday in the case of a man who prosecutors said raped at least 12 women. Accused serial rapist Dandre Shabazz sat Tuesday as attorneys picked jurors for the trial and then began their cases.
Prosecutors said Shabazz raped the women between 2002 and 2005. They said several cases similar to Shabazz’s came about after an extensive CBS46 investigation which uncovered a backlog of untested rape kits at Grady Memorial Hospital.
The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office established the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Task force to look into cases like this. The district attorney said it identified 25 serial sexual offenders which it worked to indict.
Shabazz’s case could last for up to four weeks.
