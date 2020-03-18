ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Many grocery stores continue to have empty shelves as people buy as much as they can during the coronavirus pandemic. To keep the stores stocked, the trucking industry is working extra hard to transport the products.
Alix Burton, owner of Good Energy Worldwide, told CBS46 all of his drivers are currently out on the road delivering.
"Right now everybody's in a panic because of the coronavirus, so everybody's buying up all the water, buying up all the toiletries," he said. "But guess what? That has to be replenished, so that's what our trucks are responsible for."
His fleet of trucks is part of what he called the 'heartbeat of the country,' especially right now. "When the nation is hurting, when all of this is going on, we're able to add a little aid to people," Burton said.
The drivers work long hours to transport food, toiletries and even medicine in a time when those items are hard to find. Burton said while everything else is shutting down, the trucks are still moving.
"They understand right now the country is in need so they're going to have to make some sacrifices," Burton said, about his drivers.
