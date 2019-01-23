ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Friday will mark the second pay period more than 800,000 government employees will go without a paycheck. Now, Atlanta's Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is working on a plan to help local TSA employees during this partial government shutdown.
There aren't many details on the amount of money she is seeking, but CBS 46 does know it's a move being made as the clock ticks down to Super Bowl LIII.
On Wednesday Mayor Bottoms said her team is very close to securing money that will give TSA employees some financial support. She also discussed working with a credit union that supports the city of Atlanta employees.
"The city of Atlanta is deeply concerned about the impact of the federal furloughs on local, hardworking residents' ability to take care of themselves and their families," said a city spokesperson. "We are currently evaluating how the city and our partners can provide financial assistance to TSA and CBP employees during the current federal government shutdown. An announcement is forthcoming."
