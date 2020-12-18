Atlanta United announced Friday that the team had agreed to a two-year deal with Gabriel Heinze, who is set to become the third head coach in the club's history.
Heinze built a reputation for himself as one of the best up-and-coming coaches in the world of soccer, with his most recent position being at Velez Sarsfield for the past two-and-a-half years.
Last season saw Heinze coach the third youngest roster in the 24-team league, leading them to a third-place finish.
“This is a milestone moment in Atlanta United history, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Gabriel as our next head coach,” said Atlanta United President Darren Eales, continuing, “we cast the net widely for this important hire, and Gabriel quickly emerged as the No. 1 candidate. Gabriel is one of the top coaches in South American soccer and we are delighted that he chose Atlanta United. Whilst his resume speaks for itself, Gabriel’s playing philosophy and commitment to youth development closely align with our ideas at Atlanta United, and we are happy to welcome him as we move into our club’s next chapter.”
The team will formally introduce Heinze to the media during a December 21 Zoom press conference.
