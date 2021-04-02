More fans will be able to show their support for the Five Stripes as the team announced Friday that Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host fans at 50% capacity for Atlanta United's first 2021 home game.
The match will be against Chicago Fire FC on April 24.
Atlanta United announced that the club will continue working alongside local health officials and authorities to re-evaluate seating capacities on a match-by-match basis throughout the season, with information of capacity for the May 15 home game against CF Montreal set to be announced in late April.
“We’re excited to be able to kick off our 2021 season at 50% capacity,” said Atlanta United Chief Business Officer Catie Griggs. “This allows for seating pods to remain distanced from one another, while providing more of our season ticket members the opportunity to safely attend our first match.”
Health guidelines will remain in place for Atlanta United matches, including:
- Required face coverings while not actively eating or drinking
- Social distancing in concourses and queues
- Enhanced sanitization
- Reduced pre-match activities
- Assigned seating in all areas including the Supporters Sections
