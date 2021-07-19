ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta United's Head Coach, Gabriel Heinze was relived of his duties, the club announced Sunday afternoon.
This comes after the team had a 2-4-7 start to the season as well as low overall attendance.
Club President Darren Eales and Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra to address the media at 4:00 p.m. today.
Gabriel Heinze Relieved of Duties as Atlanta United Head Coach. Club President Darren Eales and Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra to address the media at 4pm today.— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) July 18, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.