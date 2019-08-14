ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta United manager Frank De Boer is facing backlash after calling equal pay among certain male and female athletes "ridiculous."
His comments appeared in an article published by the British newspaper 'The Guardian.' This comes after the U.S. women's national team filed a lawsuit seeking equal pay among athletes.
In the interview, De Boer is quoted as saying “I think for me, it’s ridiculous. It’s the same like tennis. If there are watching, for the World Cup final, 500 million people or something like that, and 100 million for a women’s final, that’s a difference. So it’s not the same. And of course they have to be paid what they deserve to [earn] and not less, just what they really deserve. If it’s just as popular as the men, they will get it, because the income and the advertising will go into that. But it’s not like that, so why do they have to earn the same? I think it’s ridiculous. I don’t understand that.”
According to the Guardian, the Royal Dutch Football Association has committed equal pay for the men's and women's national team players by 2023.
That's what De Boer was talking about when he made the controversial comments.
The article comes on the heels of the U.S women's team winning the World Cup, all while earning far less money than their male counterparts.
The players have been outspoken, saying they deserve more and most everyone agrees.
De Boer did make it clear that he believes in equal pay for men and women in general.
CBS46 wants to know what you think. Should women receive equal pay in sports?
