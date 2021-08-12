ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta United has a new leader. The club named Gonzalo Pineda its new head coach Thursday, replacing Gabriel Heinze, who was let go in July.
Pineda has been an assistant coach with Seattle Sounders FC since 2017, helping lead the squad to an MLS Cup title in 2019 and a runner-up finish last season.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Gonzalo as the head coach of Atlanta United,” Club President Darren Eales said on the team's website. “Building off an illustrious international playing career, Gonzalo joined Seattle’s coaching staff and played an integral role in the club’s success over the last few years."
Pineda, who was born in Mexico City, had 45 career appearances for the Mexican National Team, including an appearance in the 2006 World Cup. He also won both the U.S. Open Cup and Supporters' Shield in 2014 as a player.
“This is truly the opportunity of a lifetime and I’m really excited to become Atlanta United’s head coach,” Pineda said on the team's website.
The 2021 season has been a struggle for United, currently sitting in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings with just 18 points. The club's next game is scheduled for this Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against LAFC.
Pineda will be introduced at a 1 p.m. press conference Thursday.
