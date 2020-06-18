ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta United player has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19, according to an announcement made by the team.
The player was not identified, but is said to have tested positive during mandatory club testing Thursday. No other players or staff have tested positive.
Atlanta United began individual team workouts May 6 with strict restrictions including social distancing, small group sessions, improved sanitization processes during workouts, and other safety guidelines.
"The team, along with club personnel who have been reporting to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground, were informed of the positive result immediately. The team will conduct testing tomorrow morning prior to resuming training in adherence with MLS health and safety protocols," read the team's announcement.
The player is said to be asymptomatic and has observed isolation protocols since testing positive.
