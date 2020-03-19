DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The VA is continuing to implement safe guards to protect veterans and staff, the latest includes closing the Veterans Benefits Administration offices to the public.
"They have signs up around the building and they’ve closed some entrances," said veteran John Walters.
Walters says the VA has really stepped up its effort to safeguard against the coronavirus.
"The parking vans have been moved from the Eagles Nest nursing home around the corner because the older people at the nursing home are more susceptible to the virus. So they’re doing a lot of little things that are almost transparent, but ones that are important," added Walters.
But the Atlanta VA isn’t just implementing little things. Effective Thursday, March 19, the Veterans Benefits Administration offices are closed to all in-person services. The email blast sent to veterans states, "The Regional Office will remain open, but will no longer accept walk-ins for claims assistance, scheduled appointments, counseling and other in-person services".
Officials say the decision was made to protect older veterans and staff and that those needing help with benefits can call or fax documents.
In addition to closures of VA Benefits, the VA Medical Center is also making adjustments.
"The hospital is not closing it’s just certain departments might close because they don’t want to have the exposure," added Walters.
Those departments includes Pulmonary, Vision, and Pharmacy. But, even if your medical specialty is open, the VA is requesting veterans complete their doctor visits via video chat and if you must go to hospital they want you to call first.
"There are doctors who call saying they prefer telehealth but the hospital is still open if I must still be seen."
