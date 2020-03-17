DELKB COUNTY (CBS46) The Atlanta VA has confirmed multiple cases of the coronavirus.
Based on an interoffice VA employee memo there are currently 42 VA coronavirus patients under investigation.
Of the 42, 9 are currently admitted to one of the VA’s COVID-19 treatment units.
An additional 7 patient have had presumptive positive test results.
Meaning the initial test is positive but a second test has not been confirmed by CDC yet and 6 of those patients are being quarantined at home.
