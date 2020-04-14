Atlanta VA Seeks to Relocate Dying WWII Vet to Make Room for COVID-19 Patients

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- To the rest of us, 99-year old, World War II veteran, Edward Farish is an American hero.
But to his granddaughter, Sandy Farish, he's much more than that. “My grandfather’s nick name is “Popsie”! It’s what I’ve called him all my life!” said Farish. “He’s just always been that ‘faith’ person in my life and he’s been there for me my entire life.”
Farish says she was shocked to receive phone call from a social worker a couple weeks ago telling her the Atlanta VA was going to relocate her grandfather to one of six facilities located throughout the Southeast, to make room for COVID-19 patients. Farish says the social worker was not calling to seek her permission to move her grandfather, but she told her ‘no’ anyway. “I told them they couldn’t do it. There was no way that he could be away from his family that far.”
Mr. Farish is under 24-hour care at the Atlanta VA Hospital. “He is in Hospice, so he has less than 6 months to live,” his granddaughter said. Any disruption in his care at this point, could cost her grandfather his life. And moving him out of state, where he would then have to be quarantined for 14-days, would mean, he could potentially die alone.
“It’s cruel. And he’s already told us he does not want to be taken away from his family, he’s begged me time and time again to not leave him alone,” said Farish.
Desperate for help, Sandy Farish turned to Senator Kelly Loeffler, who sits on the Veterans Affairs Committee in Washington, DC.
In a one-on-one interview with CBS46 Reporter Carolyn Ryan, Senator Loeffler said she empathized with Farish’s situation and wanted to help.
"Obviously coronavirus has affected everyone in different ways, and his family was very concerned about his wellbeing with potentially being moved out of the facility he’s in here in Atlanta,” said Sen. Loeffler.
The Senator reached out to the Atlanta VA, personally, to inquire about Mr. Farish’s case, further.
“I wanted to make sure that Mr. Farish had the benefit of us sharing his case, with the Atlanta Veteran’s Medical Center, to make sure they understood his situation and that more care hours were merited and so I first wanted to advocate for that, but (also) to make sure that if he was moved, it was to a place that was convenient for his family and a place that was right for his situation,” said Sen. Loeffler.
Senator Loeffler’s outreach may have worked. So far, Farish says her grandfather has been moved to different floors of the hospital, but hasn’t been moved out of Atlanta all together. She’s hoping it stays that way.
However, Mr. Farish, isn't the only elderly veteran at risk of relocation.
The Atlanta VA sent a letter to the families of 34-residents at the facility’s Community Living Center (CLC), notifying them their loved ones would be relocated as well.
In a statement to CBS46, the Atlanta VA defended the decision, saying:
“After careful consideration, the Atlanta VA Health Care System decided to relocate our 34 Eagle's Nest CLC residents to other VA facilities in Augusta, Central Alabama, Charleston, Columbia, Dublin, and Tuscaloosa, which are less impacted by COVID-19 than the greater-Atlanta area for their safety and wellbeing. The additional space will also allow the Atlanta VA to prepare should we receive a surge of COVID-19 cases. We reached out to the families of our residents to explain the reasons for this move.”
A number of those family members also had concerns over their loved ones being transferred, due to old age, and fragile health.
Sandy Farish, says she sympathizes with the need to care for veterans with COVID-19, but questions why their health and safety is seemingly being prioritized over her grandfather’s, and other elderly veterans at the Atlanta campus. "He deserves respect, he deserves love, he deserves his dignity and he deserves to be taken care of."
As of Monday April 13th, The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reports 13 veterans with COVID-19 are being treated at the Atlanta VA. 76 others are being treated as outpatients. As part of the $2-Trillion federal relief package, hospitals around the country are receiving funds for treating COVID-19 patients. We asked how much the Atlanta VA was receiving for each COVID-19 patient it cared for, however neither Senator Loeffler’s Office, nor the Atlanta VA could readily identify what that number was.
The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs also reports the following COVID-19 deaths at the Atlanta facility:
-A veteran patient in their 60s died at the Atlanta VAMC on April 10, 2020 due to complications from coronavirus (covid-19). This case was previously reported as positive in an earlier case count.
-A veteran patient in their 70s died at the Atlanta VAMC on April 10, 2020 due to complications from coronavirus (covid-19). This case was previously reported as positive in an earlier case count.
-A veteran patient in their 70s died at the Atlanta VAMC on April 10, 2020 due to complications from coronavirus (covid-19). This case was previously reported as positive in an earlier case count.
