ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The shake up continues at the Atlanta VA after a veteran in the assisted living facility on the hospital’s campus was bitten by ants more than 100 times.
In an email to CBS46 the daughter of Air Force veteran Joel Marrable wrote:
“He was found covered in ants in his room twice. The ants were traversing his body for extended periods of time eating the drippings from around his feeding tube, the soiled areas of his diaper, his face, ears, back and legs.”
The issue prompted Veteran Heath Administration officials in Washington to place the regional director for the southeast on immediate administrative leave. The areas chief medical officer is also being reassigned pending a review of quality and safety issues at the facility. In addition, seven employees have been removed from interacting with patients.
In a statement VHA Executive Dr. Richard Stone said:
“What happened at Eagles’ Nest was unacceptable, and we want to ensure that Veterans and families know we are determined to restore their trust in the facility.”
Stones statement went on to say:
“Transparency and accountability are key principles at VA, and they will guide our efforts in this regard.”
Officials says they are also realigning the VA’s Office of Network Support, the organization that was responsible for collecting and disseminating reports regarding incidents at medical centers across the nation to VHA leadership.
The move is expected to streamline the process of reporting concerns to VHA leaders.
