The City of Atlanta is opening its emergency warming center at the former Ramada Hotel Monday night. Temperatures are expected to dip into the 30's with some rainfall.
The warming center is located at 450 Capitol Avenue SE and will open at 11 p.m. Monday, and close at 9 a.m. the following day.
Those in need of additional assistance can contact the City by dialing 311 (inside Atlanta City limits) or 404-546-0311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.