The Atlanta Salvation Army is helping people stay warm as temperatures drop into the 20's Monday night.
Ahead of the frigid temps, a warming center opened at the former Ramada Hotel at 450 Capitol Avenue S.E. The center will remain open to those in need through Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Transportation will be provided from Safe House Outreach, located at 89 Ellis St NE Atlanta, GA 30303. Those in need of additional assistance can contact the City by dialing 311 -- inside Atlanta City limits -- or 404-546-0311.
The Salvation Army Red Shield Shelter has put into place new requirements for folks looking for a place to stay warm. Sergeant Jeneane Smith, who runs the shelter, says the first thing people have to do before going inside is get their temperature checked. Once they’re in, they’ll have to wear a mask and social distance from others.
Hand sanitizing stations and informational pamphlets are laid out throughout the shelter, and as capacity has been cut in half.
“With the pandemic and social distancing, we’re probably not going to be able to serve as many people as we normally do.” Says Sergeant Smith. However, they are working with City of Atlanta shelters that are prepared to take in overflow.
Cold Weather Shelters open in Atlanta:
- Gateway Center on 275 Pryor St, Atlanta 30303
- Covenant House Georgia (Youth Only) on 1559 Johnson Rd NW, Atlanta 30318
- The Salvation Army Shields Services on 400 Luckie St, Atlanta 30313
- City of Refuge on 1300 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta 30314
