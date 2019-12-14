ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An Atlanta neighborhood was without water Saturday morning after a water main ruptured in Northwest Atlanta overnight.
It happened on the corner of Harwell Road and Delmar Lane Northwest in Collier Heights.
Atlanta Watershed workers said that pipes can burst when there is an abrupt shift in temperatures.
As a result of the water main rupturing, the concrete and asphalt buckled on Harwell Road Northwest, and water was bursting out of the openings and down the fire hydrant.
Atlanta Watershed Management worked for hours to get the repair process going.
They had to locate the valve, shut the water off, and the operator went down to fix the pipe.
In the meantime, residents in the neighborhood didn't have water overnight and majority of the day Saturday.
One man told CBS46's Iyani Hughes that he had to walk to get water jugs because his road was closed because of flooding, and he was not able to drive out.
"I woke up about 5:30 this morning, and the water was off. I am trying to get some water. I have a funeral to go to." said a frustrated Charles Hall.
It is unclear how long residents will be without water.
