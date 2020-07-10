Atlanta (CBS46)-- Atlanta sports fans can stock up on their favorite team apparel. The Official Team Store of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United opens new, expanded location Friday.
The new location at Atlantic Station more than doubles the merchandise available, including the new Falcons home jersey and Atlanta United's King's Kit jersey.
Ticket members for either team can get 25% off their purchases through the weekend. All fans will receive 10% off to celebrate opening weekend at the store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.