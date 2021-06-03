TALBOT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- After a fraud and elder exploitation investigation lasting more than two years, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Talbot County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest.
50-year-old Melissa Thompson of Atlanta has been charged with one count of felony theft by deception, one count of theft by taking, one count of exploitation and intimidation of elder persons, five counts of identity fraud, and five counts of financial transaction card fraud following an investigation that began on January 30, 2019. Investigators reported that most of the theft occurred when Thompson created a monthly-recurring auto-draft from the victim's bank account into her own account, with losses mounting in excess of $29,000 between 2014-2019.
The investigation is still active, now being turned over to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Authorities asked that anyone with information helpful to the investigation please contact the GBI's Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888. Tips may also be submitted via 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or online, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
