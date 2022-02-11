ATLANTA (CBS46) — This year during Black History Month, CBS46 is highlighting historic moments.
You may remember this video from June 2020 showing civil unrest in downtown Atlanta. Many protesters took to the streets, demanding justice for unarmed black men who have been killed by police.
Nearly two years later, many in the community are working to facilitate the healing of racism through dialogue.
CBS46 photojournalist Schewislzer Lewis shares the story of a local woman who is challenging individuals to relearn history.
