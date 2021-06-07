ATLANTA (CBS46) — An Atlanta woman is on life-support and has "no expectancy of survival," after police say she was accidentally shot in the head by a woman in Miami Beach.
According to the police report, four women were in a vehicle together when one of the women, Taniyria Holt, attempted to pass a loaded 9MM gun but accidentally shot the woman.
You can see the full report on what happened from Miami Beach Police at the bottom of this article.
The Atlanta woman has not yet been identified by police, but family members are reportedly on their way from Georgia.
Holt has been charged with culpable negligence with injury and improper/reckless display of a firearm, pending manslaughter charges.
