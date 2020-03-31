ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) An Atlanta woman has taken to Facebook to post her desperate struggle in the fight against the coronavirus.
Niya B. Matthews, who debated whether or not to post the video, says she went through with it to share her struggle and bring awareness. She says she was in the hospital for four days before posting the video.
She says the symptoms of the virus hit her so fast, she barely even noticed it until it was too late. She says she had normal flu-like symptoms for two days but on the third day, it felt like "an elephant was sitting on my chest."
She says she was rushed to the hospital because she was not able to breath. She passed out in the hospital lobby before being whisked to the back and given oxygen to breathe. She was hooked to a EKG, IV, meds and tubes. She says she "was feeling like death was knocking on my door."
WATCH the video below (can't see the video? Click here)
