Atlanta, GA (CBS46) An Atlanta woman has turned 111 years-old!
Willie Mae Hardy was born in 1908 in Junction City, Georgia.
She's the oldest of seven children and has seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 30 great, great grandchildren and four great, great, great grand children.
Hardy worked as a housekeeper for more than 60 years and has been an active member of her church.
Hardy credits her faith in God for her long life.
