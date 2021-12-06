ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Authorities are searching for a woman who they say is wanted for insurance fraud in Clayton County.
On Monday, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that 34-year-old Unique Allen is wanted for one count of insurance fraud.
“Ms. Allen rented a storage unit from Public Storage in 2020,” said Commissioner King.
“During the term of the lease, the suspect initiated a fraudulent property insurance claim with Orange Door Storage Insurance Program claiming a wedding dress in her storage united received water damage. Through investigation, it was discovered that Ms. Allen submitted the same photo for two claims, therefore committing fraud.”
According to officials, Allen's warrant was issued on Dec. 6 by a Clayton County Judge.
Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.
